Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Down 5.1%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 32,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 42,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orezone Gold (ORZCF)
