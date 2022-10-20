Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock worth $1,208,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 424,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

ORA traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 430,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,440. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.23 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 9.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

