Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $17.19 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Summit Materials accounts for about 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.63% of Summit Materials worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 589.6% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 122,050 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $16,566,000.

SUM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 7,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

