Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 34,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.2 %

PFE opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $241.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

