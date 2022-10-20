Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

