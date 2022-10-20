Piper Sandler Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $210.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.83.

Generac Trading Down 25.3 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.81 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30. Generac has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

