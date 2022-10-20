Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.39

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $75.69 million and $120,968.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00270584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00088583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00066826 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,313,547 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

