Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.27 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.27 billion and approximately $397.12 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004340 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003082 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.49 or 0.27502362 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010741 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
