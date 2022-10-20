Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $81.60 million and $18.33 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 388,580,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,580,727 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 388,580,727.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.22127199 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $23,986,698.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

