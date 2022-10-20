Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Insider Activity at Pool
In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pool Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of POOL stock opened at $298.12 on Thursday. Pool has a 12-month low of $293.35 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
Featured Stories
