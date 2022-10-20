Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Down 1.4%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 10,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

