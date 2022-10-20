Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,909,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock remained flat at $227.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,345. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.83 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

