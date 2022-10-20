Powerledger (POWR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.97 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $88.97 million and $4.55 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

