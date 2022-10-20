PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.16.

PPG Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE PPG traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,728. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

