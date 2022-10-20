Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.29. 161,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

