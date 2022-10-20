Proton One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $28.35 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.79 or 0.27504312 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,870,786,474 coins and its circulating supply is 13,807,668,138 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

