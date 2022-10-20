Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $4.42

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Quantum has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $181,010.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 330.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00023221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,035.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002921 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00050139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.41995494 USD and is down -36.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,968.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.