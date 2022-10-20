Rakon Price Down 4.8% This Week (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Rakon has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $100.38 million and approximately $25,396.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

