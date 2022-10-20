Render Token Price Tops $0.44 (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002314 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $112.58 million and $18.40 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

