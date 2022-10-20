Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA: KER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2022 – Kering was given a new €735.00 ($750.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €690.00 ($704.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($566.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2022 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($663.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €520.00 ($530.61) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/5/2022 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($566.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/4/2022 – Kering was given a new €690.00 ($704.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €584.00 ($595.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €689.00 ($703.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €689.00 ($703.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($566.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/23/2022 – Kering was given a new €720.00 ($734.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/9/2022 – Kering was given a new €800.00 ($816.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €610.00 ($622.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of KER traded down €6.50 ($6.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €459.00 ($468.37). The stock had a trading volume of 143,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €501.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €505.86.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

