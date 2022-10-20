Reviewing Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Verano -12.61% -6.84% -4.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and Verano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verano $740,000.00 109.18 -$14.68 million ($0.40) -12.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edible Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edible Garden and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 403.78%. Verano has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 400.99%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Verano.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Verano on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

