Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($20.71) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.