Ribbon Finance (RBN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $105.51 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $105.51 million and approximately $789,559.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

