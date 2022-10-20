RMR Wealth Builders Sells 1,674 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.9 %

EW stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.35. 78,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,369. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.