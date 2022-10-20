RMR Wealth Builders Sells 518 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.89. The stock has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

