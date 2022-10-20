Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lifted by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 3.5% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.01. 29,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

