Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Allkem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Allkem Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Allkem has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

