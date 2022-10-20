Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 9.7 %

LON ONT opened at GBX 247 ($2.98) on Monday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a one year low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £279,227.52 ($337,394.30). In related news, insider Clive Brown acquired 63,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £149,724.90 ($180,914.57). Also, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £279,227.52 ($337,394.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,524.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

