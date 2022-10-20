Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Ares Management accounts for approximately 0.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,684 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,748,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 592,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 over the last three months. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 45,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

