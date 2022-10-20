Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 152.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

QLTA stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $57.12.

