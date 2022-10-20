RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
RYU Apparel Trading Down 25.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.
RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter.
About RYU Apparel
RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.
