Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Up 15.1%

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) shot up 15.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.
