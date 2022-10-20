Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $45.91 million and $1.69 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,053.20 or 0.99997181 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002887 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00050138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00107265 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,729,070.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.