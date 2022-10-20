Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the period. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

