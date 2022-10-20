Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.55

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 75785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.
Shiseido Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,509.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
