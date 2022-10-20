Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.55

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 75785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shiseido Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,509.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Shiseido had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

