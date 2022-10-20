Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 4.7 %

SHLS opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.13 and a beta of 2.13. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

