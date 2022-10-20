Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Shares of SPG opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

