Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.83

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
