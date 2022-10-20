Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.83

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

