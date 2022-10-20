SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $135.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as low as $99.56 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 6191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 5.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $34,351,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 132,651 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.