SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23). Approximately 79,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 395,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.06.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

