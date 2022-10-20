Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 149,062 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. 3,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,389. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21.

