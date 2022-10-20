Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $570,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.61. 1,969,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,643,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.06 and its 200-day moving average is $302.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

