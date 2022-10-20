SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Trading Up 9.5%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
SMG Industries Company Profile
SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation company in the United States. It transports infrastructure components, including bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.
