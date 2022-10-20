Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Songbird has a total market cap of $181.80 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Songbird has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.00 or 0.27491265 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

