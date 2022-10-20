Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE LOV opened at $2.00 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

