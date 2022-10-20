Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at C$4,157,550.57. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $1,026,595.

SDE stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.39. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$437.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

