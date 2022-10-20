Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Price Performance

SNMSF opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.