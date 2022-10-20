Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of SWK traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.15. 1,782,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,500. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

