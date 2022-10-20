Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

SYF opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

