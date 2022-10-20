Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,050 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

NYSE:BBY opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

